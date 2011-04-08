That Hot Librarian Fantasy? A New App Makes it Even Hotter

Bo Brinkman, an associate professor of computer science at Miami University in Ohio, is married to a librarian. One day, while listening to his wife talk about the arduous, tedious task of rearranging improperly shelved books, Brinkman got an idea.

Brinkman, whose expertise is in augmented reality and computer ethics, worked with one of his students, Matt Hodges, and devised an Android app (they used a Google Nexus One smartphone and a Samsung Galaxy tablet, according to the Chronicle of Education, which reported this story today). They added tags similar to QR codes to a series of books, tags that represented the call number of each book. Hold up the camera or tablet in front of a series of books, and an overlay indicates to you which books are in the right order, which aren’t, and which directions you should move them.

The sort of thing, in other words, that gets a librarian hot and bothered.

Is the app a tech-savvy love letter to his wife?

“It would probably be fair to say that it is a love letter to libraries themselves,” Brinkman tells Fast Company.

“I’m where I am today in large part because of the public and research

library systems, and I view libraries as a crucial part of our

educational system and cultures. Librarians are such enthusiastic,

public-service oriented, and curious people that it has been really fun

to interact with them on this project.”

You can see the app in action in this YouTube video posted a few weeks ago.