The Last Word in Branding

Today, I ran across this most amazing Manifesto from the brilliant mind of writer/creative director Kim Mok. It’s called, “How to Write a Manifesto” and is pure genius.

Just so we’re all on the same page, here’s the definition:

Manifesto |ˌmanəˈfestō|

noun ( pl. -tos)

a public declaration of policy and aims, esp. one issued before an election by a political party or candidate.

ORIGIN mid 17th cent.: from Italian, from manifestare, from Latin, ‘make public,’ from manifestus ‘obvious’.

Here is Kim’s insightful creation from her Web site: