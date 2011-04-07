The Last Word in Branding

Today, I ran across this most amazing Manifesto from the brilliant mind of writer/creative director Kim Mok. It’s called, “How to Write a Manifesto” and is pure genius.
Just so we’re all on the same page, here’s the definition:
Manifesto |ˌmanəˈfestō|
noun ( pl. -tos)
a public declaration of policy and aims, esp. one issued before an election by a political party or candidate.
ORIGIN mid 17th cent.: from Italian, from manifestare, from Latin, ‘make public,’ from manifestus ‘obvious’.
Here is Kim’s insightful creation from her Web site:
So, I decided to write a manifesto on… Branding, based on Kim’s brilliant model. It worked flawlessly. Only thing is, I was unable to work out what the last word should be. That’s where YOU come in.
Please pass along, make recommendations in the comments below and together we can complete this manifesto entitled, “Why Committees Don’t Create Brands.”
Why Committees Don’t Create Brands
Today, a brand will be born.
Today, a brand will rise above the me-toos, the almost-rans and the vanilla campaigns that have sprung forth from committees locked in windowless rooms with luke warm coffee and fattening donuts.
Inspiration doesn’t happen in small rooms with locked doors and closed minds.
Inspiration is about you. And me.
A brand can inspire, refuel and revitalize–breathing new energy into what was previously only a dream.
Brand.
Passion.
Dream.
Brands don’t just happen…
From the weather.
From fate.
From things we cannot control.
A brand consolidates ideas, insight and aesthetics into a force that can change the course of a company, alter the course of allegiance, unite the passions of people, revive the energy of a dream.
(What should the last word be?)
