Feeling Stressed Over Not Having the Time to Be a Domestic Goddess?

In this week’s episode, which is the final of the series (sniff sniff) our Lady Geeks have discovered apps that will help you become a master chef while juggling your busy lifestyle.

Being the final episode we have a special guest for our app of the week… the queen of property… Sarah Beeny. Her new app Tepilo from Ovi is fantastic if you’re thinking about buying or selling your house.

We also have Ovi’s River Cottage Every Day app

from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, which suggests seasonal food and recipes,

offers answers to culinary questions, and has a guide to sourcing local

food.

For those confused between the rump and the shank Ask the Butcher app

is perfect for you. From diagrams and descriptions on cuts of meat, to

recipes and cooking times this app is here to help.

Thank you for your support over series 3, we hope you have APP-reciated it.