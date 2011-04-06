advertisement
What It’s Like To Fly Alongside a Virgin Galactic Spaceship [video]

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Don’t have the $250,000 to secure a spot on one of Virgin Galactic‘s maiden joyrides into space next year? Here’s a look at what you’re missing. We flew in a regular Virgin Air plane over San Francisco right next to WhiteKnightTwo and SpaceShipTwo this week. After a short flight, we touched down next to the spacecraft–the first time that a spaceship has landed at a commercial airport. (SpaceShipTwo is sandwiched in between the WhiteKnightTwo takeoff vessel in the video.)

And check out this slideshow on Virgin’s new airport terminal.

