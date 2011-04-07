The Anti-Blockbuster Way: Disrupt Your Business Rituals Before Someone Else Does

It’s the spring of 2002, and you’ve just been invited to attend one of Blockbuster Video’s quarterly board meetings. Great news: the company’s stock has just hit a new high of $30, and spirits are rowdy. As the board is on the verge of wrapping up the proceedings, and congratulating the CEO for yet another successful year, you discreetly slip a Powerpoint slide onto the screen with the tagline, Blockbuster. Watch your favorites. Anytime. For free.

Now let’s imagine another scenario, this one from the early 1970s. You’re in a top-floor boardroom with Polaroid’s senior management. The company is doing great, and there’s no reason to think those iconic, Instamatic cameras won’t be around forever. When no one’s looking, you rustle with your laptop again, this time around coming up with an impertinent little slide that trumpets: Polaroid: Fast, beautiful photo sharing.



Years later, no one present in these two rooms could imagine these slogans would represent two category-busting new ideas, Hulu and Instagram. No one got it. No one even said, “Hmmm, that’s worth thinking about.” Far more likely the executives in the room stared at you piteously, then asked to see your visitor’s pass.

Science has shown that human beings prefer routine roughly 12 times more than they do change. The more pressure we’re under, the more we seek to surround ourselves with familiar rituals and protocols to maintain an ongoing (if slightly spurious) peace of mind. This holds true for business leaders and managers, as well as consumers. Which helps explain why in the wake of the recession, such stalwart, time-tested toys such as LEGO, the Rubik’s Cube and even Barbie continued boasting brisk sales. In shaky or uncertain environments, we slide by default into the proven, the tried and true.

Yet paradoxically, there’s no better time than in the midst of routine to disrupt business as usual by coming up with an apparently wild idea that thumbs its nose at every entrenched wisdom your company holds dear. Along the way, you might stumble across a random slogan that transforms your industry’s future.

Let me give you an example.