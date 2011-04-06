What the Rise of Univision Means for Your Brand

Univision, the Spanish-language network, outperformed NBC in primetime last week, which makes twice in four weeks that it achieved the feat against the so-called “Big Four”–ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS. Univision is also claiming that on half of the nights in Q1 of this year, it garnered more viewers in the choice 18-49 demographic than NBC, reports the Los Angeles Times. (NBC, for its part, owns Telemundo, a Univision Competitor.)

Who should be paying particular attention here? Advertisers, of course. We reached out to Kelly McDonald, author of How to Market to People Not Like You: Know It or Blow It Rules for Reaching Diverse Customers, for some insights.

What are some statistics brands and advertisers should be aware of?

The 2010 census shows that there are now more than 50 million Hispanics in the U.S. Every 30 seconds, a Latino turns 18 years old. Hispanics now have the greatest purchasing power of any racial or ethnic minority, and Hispanics are fiercely brand loyal–more loyal than any other race or ethnicity.

How should smart advertisers and businesses respond?

The first thing is to realize that no longer is the Hispanic market a “secondary” market to be considered [only] if there are any “leftover” marketing dollars. The Hispanic market is here to stay and smart companies are allocating a dedicated marketing budget to reach this consumer.