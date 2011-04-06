Your Brand Has Thousands of Facebook Fans–What Is the ROI?

Following up on the previous post , we will focus on ROI methodology and look specifically at how it would apply to Facebook.

How Do I Calculate ROI on My Facebook Activities?

Ultimately, all consumer touch points are about one thing–driving sales. Whether it is a near term or long term strategy, marketing is designed to influence consumers to convert. As such, the most appropriate measure is still a marketing mix model to quantify the impact of key marketing activities and develop a ROI platform. And, it can be equally applied to both direct response and brand building messaging. A properly applied ROI platform allows quantification of the impact of interactive touch points, social media, and site side activities on offline customer conversion. Using this type of ROI platform, I have seen product devotee sites, such as Facebook, related to retail sales and social media campaigns to new product sales and Twitter activity to product sampling.

The basic form of the social ROI model is this:

Sales = Industry / Econ + Media + Pricing/Distribution + External Interest + Website Data

Website Activity = Industry / Econ + Media + Pricing/Distribution + Social Data

While this basic form seems overly simplistic, the actual incarnation is rather complex. These are two separate models executed consecutively, and the issues we have previously discussed in this blog like lagged effects, decays, diminishing returns, and saturation points all come into play. The key aspect for measuring Facebook ROI is the inclusion of web data. The web data transforms standard ROI models into social media measurement models. Since we know how fans are acting, we can use modeled relationships with website activity to understand the sales impact (both short term and long term). The combination of the sales ROI model and the website activity model provide the most direct way to quantify your Facebook fans.

How Can I Segment My Fan Base?

We previously discussed the five fan groupings: brand enthusiasts, ‘loves everyone’, ‘average’ user, ‘sweepstakes fan’, and the ‘issue fan’. But the question remains, how do you segment fans? Today we will discuss four methods for doing this: timing, engagement, reach and sentiment.