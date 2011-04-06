iFive: Netflix Gets Mad Men, NYT Defends Paywall, Toyota Pulls iPhone Jailbreak Ads, Congress Vs FCC, Teens Love iPhones

1. As if to remind us that the world of TV is changing incredibly fast, Netflix has signed a deal with Lions Gate Entertainment to bring all the Mad Men archive shows to the digital online channel. The show is highly acclaimed and Netflix is reported to be paying around $1 million per episode–meaning it fully expects to recoup more than that from subscriptions and ads (curiously fitting given the show’s setting!). Expect more and bigger deals like this soon.

2. Arthur Sulzberger has stepped forward to say the estimate of $40 million in costs for the New York Times paywall is “vastly wrong” and the real amount was “much less.” He was evasive about how much it did cost, however, and denied media reports the NYT‘s pay model was too complex–noting that it was young and there was time to adjust it. CEO Janet Robinson simultaneously denied the paywall was being made to “bolster” the print edition–despite the fact that buying a print subscription (with free Net edition rights) costs less than a Net-only access.

3. Toyota has quickly pulled its advertising campaign from the iPhone’s jailbreaker portal Cydia–and the reason is simple: A direct demand from Apple. Apple sees jailbreaking as some sort of wickedness, and even tried to argue it was illegal–and it was concerned Toyota’s expensive campaign was giving the movement some legitimacy. In order to “maintain their good relationship with Apple” Toyota complied.

4. Congress just approved procedures for a vote that would entirely de-fang the recent regulations about Net neutrality touted by the FCC. According to the House it didn’t authorize the FCC to regulate in this market space, and it’s entirely Congress’ right to push for any such rules–hence the upcoming vote which will ensure the FCC’s regulations will have “no force or effect.” The vote runs against the President’s thinking, and the White House has implied Obama could use his veto, for the first time.

5. Financial firm Piper Jaffray just revealed its latest annual survey of high school kids–4,500 were polled this year. Among the many stats there’re a couple that may shock the phone industry: 17% of kids already own an iPhone, and 37% plan on buying one in the next six months. This readily supports the notion Apple’s not at threat from Android right now–and possibly not in the future, either.

