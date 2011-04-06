GOP’s Paul Ryan Goes Hollywood to Sell Federal Budget

Budget season in Washington usually means the arrival of big, heavy books and endless press conferences. But yesterday, something else drifted into the capital scene: A polished, “Morning in America”-type video on YouTube in which Rep. Paul Ryan argues that the Republicans’ 10-year budget plan is the only viable path toward financial health for the country.

Politicians using YouTube is nothing new. But this is probably the first time a Congressional politician used the medium to galvanize support for that most dreary of Washington topics, the budget.

“It’s often a challenge to effectively communiciate complicated budget issues in a compelling way,” House Budget Committee spokesman Conor Sweeney tells Fast Company. “This video did a really good job of making the complicated simple.”

There was something else about the video, titled “The Path to Prosperity: America’s two futures, visualized,” that merits mention–and we’re not just talking about the fact that, by last night, it already had nearly 50,000 views. That’s nothing compared to how quickly those babbling toddler twins went viral, of course, but this is, after all, a three-minute video of a Congressman talking about the budget.

No, what merits mention is the video’s stylistic approach. There’s no suit sitting behind a oak desk with graphs hovering over his right shoulder and the American flag on his left. There aren’t even any faux-homey images of a checked-shirt-clad, “regular-guy” politician meeting “regular people” at the corner diner or off in some corn field.

Instead the video includes gorgeous, impressionistic images shot in Capitol Hill buildings–in Ryan’s office and in the House Budget Committee hearing room. And then when it comes to data–the meat of the argument–Ryan doesn’t reference a bunch of Power Points. Instead, he seems to paint graphics out of the air in front of him. (Watch it below.)