Fast Company Honored as National Magazine Awards Finalist for Excellence

Today, Fast Company was named a finalist for a National Magazine Award, the magazine industry’s highest honor, by the American Society of Magazine Editors, in the General Excellence category.

Fast Company‘s 2010 July/August, September, and November issues were highlighted. When Apple surpassed Microsoft to become the world’s most highly valued tech company, the magazine revealed what really makes Apple Nation distinctive (beyond Steve Jobs’s never-changing attire). Fast Company took readers to the most unusual corner office in the land–Nike CEO Mark Parker’s art-gallery-like lair–and shared his colorful, private sketchbook (as well as his plan for how Tiger, Kobe, and graffiti artists like Mr Cartoon drive Nike’s business). The magazine both inspired and informed readers by illuminating how Livestrong has become the world’s most innovative cancer foundation–and how founder Lance Armstrong’s troubles could put his greatest achievement at risk. These three cover articles set the tone for coverage that is provocative, visually distinctive, and unconventional.

“Fast Company is once again honored to be nominated for a National Magazine Award,” said Bob Safian, editor of Fast Company. The announcement came on the heels of a National Magazine Award for Digital Media for design site FastCoDesign.com. Safian continued, “We’re overwhelmed that Fast Company‘s unique perspective is resonating so deeply with readers and our peers.”

Other finalists in the General Excellence category were The New Yorker, People, New York, and Time.

In a press release announcing the finalists for the annual National Magazine Awards, Sid Holt, chief executive of ASME said, “This was an extraordinary year for magazines.” Winners will be announced on May 9, 2011.