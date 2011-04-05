America 2049: A Star-Studded Facebook Game That’s Ambitiously All Over the Place

A new Facebook-based game, “America 2049,” is an interesting object study in platform agnosticism. It’s called a “Facebook-based” game because of the way it integrates countless resources, both online and offline: multimedia, clues from around the Web, and even real-life events at cultural institutions like the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the Bosque Redondo Memorial in New Mexico. The game is so all over the place that you’re almost tempted to call it an “event.” Which is exactly what Breakthrough, the global human rights organization behind the game, is angling for.

Here, a kind of migraine-inducing trailer for the game, which went live today.

You might have recognized, among other faces, Harold Perrineau of Lost and Victor Garber of Alias fame. Both donated their services to Breakthrough, along with Cherry Jones of 24, Anthony Rapp of Rent, and comedian Margaret Cho.

“America 2049” takes place in the country and year of the title; players report to the Garber figure, who heads something called the Council on American Heritage, and are sent to capture an alleged terrorist, played by Perrineau. Players move through what Breakthrough terms “a divided America of the near future: splintered by race and ethnicity, hostile to women, sexuality, and self-expression.” “America 2049,” in other words, hits that sweet spot where sci-fi nerd-dom and social activism meet: the dystopian future genre. Don’t want things to get that bad later? Then fix things now–and via its site, Breakthrough has a few ideas how you might do that…