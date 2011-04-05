Hulu Profits Approach the Big B, Genetically Gifted Sleepless Elite, France’s Ironic Privacy Rules, and More…

Obama will join Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook HQ to answer user-submitted questions via a live Facebook stream broadcast.

App Counts Calories Through a Picture

Meal Scan gives estimated calorie counts of pics taken of food. Now, the technology is still evolving, and its not always wholly accurate. But, it might be especially good for new dieters and an indication of tech trends.

An App for Swapping Goods with Neighbors

Swap.com’s new iPhone app lets users scan bar codes of items around their house, such as books, and put them up on a wishlist exchange network of people looking for items.