What Pat Williams Teaches Us About Coach John Wooden and Life

One of the things leaders come to understand soon enough is that being is charge is tough work.

Getting people to pull together for common cause is not for

the faint hearted. It requires a sense of the big picture as well as an

attention to detail and in between you may need to play alternating roles of

cajoler as well as challenger, all the while making certain you set the right

example.

Two leaders I know exemplify what it means to walk that

talk.

The first is John Wooden, the legendary basketball coach.

His record is unequalled, ten NCAA titles in twelve years at UCLA. He retired

at age 65 at the top of his game and spent the next 34 years of his life till

age 99 sharing his wisdom with the rest of world.

The second is Pat Williams, author (with Jim Denney) of a fine new tome, Coach Wooden: The Seven Principles That

Shaped His Life and Will Change Yours.

What comes through in the book are not just the stories of how Wooden took individual boys and molded them into championship teams but the

lessons of life that he taught.

Like Wooden, Williams is a man of sport. He was a baseball player in the Phillies organization. He

then switched sports becoming a highly successful NBA executive with the

Philadelphia 76ers and now serves as Senior Vice President of the Orlando

Magic.

As an NBA executive, Williams hired another basketball

legend, Chuck Daly–the only coach to win an NBA title and an Olympic gold

medal as coach–to his first pro contract. Williams also drafted Shaquille

O’Neill, one of many superstars to play for Pat’s teams.