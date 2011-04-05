What Pat Williams Teaches Us About Coach John Wooden and Life

One of the things leaders come to understand soon enough is
that being is charge is tough work.
Getting people to pull together for common cause is not for
the faint hearted. It requires a sense of the big picture as well as an
attention to detail and in between you may need to play alternating roles of
cajoler as well as challenger, all the while making certain you set the right
example.
Two leaders I know exemplify what it means to walk that
talk.
The first is John Wooden, the legendary basketball coach.
His record is unequalled, ten NCAA titles in twelve years at UCLA. He retired
at age 65 at the top of his game and spent the next 34 years of his life till
age 99 sharing his wisdom with the rest of world.
The second is Pat Williams, author (with Jim Denney) of a fine new tome, Coach Wooden: The Seven Principles That
Shaped His Life and Will Change Yours.
What comes through in the book are not just the stories of how Wooden took individual boys and molded them into championship teams but the
lessons of life that he taught.
Like Wooden, Williams is a man of sport. He was a baseball player in the Phillies organization. He
then switched sports becoming a highly successful NBA executive with the
Philadelphia 76ers and now serves as Senior Vice President of the Orlando
Magic.
As an NBA executive, Williams hired another basketball
legend, Chuck Daly–the only coach to win an NBA title and an Olympic gold
medal as coach–to his first pro contract. Williams also drafted Shaquille
O’Neill, one of many superstars to play for Pat’s teams.
Like Wooden, Willliams is an inspirational speaker. As a
much in-demand speaker, Pat can regale audiences with his stories and his
lessons. A favorite quote of mine from Pat is “Can you fake passion? Sure, for
about two weeks.” Leaders need to back their beliefs with actions. Many of Pat’s
speeches are based on his treasure trove of books–some eighty titles to his
name.
Like Wooden, Williams is man of deep and abiding faith. But
unlike some who keep their beliefs to themselves, Pat has put his faith into
action. He is the father of 27 children. Three are birth children, the rest —
all from disadvantaged environments –have been adopted. Pat has joked that he
knows tough times–at one time he and his wife had fifteen teenagers living
under one roof.
Pat Williams, not unlike the coach he admires, is generous
with his time. I know because I am the recipient of such kindness. Nearly a
decade ago, in the course of researching a book, I wrote to Pat asking some
advice he might want to share about public speaking. Pat sent back a long and
detailed, handwritten reply sharing some lessons he had learned from his years
on the speaker circuit. Pat did not know
me from Adam nor did he have any expectation that what he would share would end
up in print. As fate would have it, the book was published but sans Pat’s fine
contributions. No matter Pat and I stayed in touch.
And now Pat is facing a tough battle of
his own–a rare form of blood cancer. True to his nature, Pat has responded
with his usual vigor–he has competed in more than 20 marathons–and with his
doctors attacked the disease aggressively. So far so good!
Getting an email from Pat these days is a form of
inspiration. His attitude his upbeat and his message is simple. “The Mission is
Remission.” As I have told Pat, I feel better just hearing from him.
Coach Wooden said, “Do not let what you cannot do interfere
with what you can do.” Pat Williams lives that lesson everyday and in the
process teaches us how to do the same.
