Reppler Is the Morning After Pill for Your Facebook Profile

Chronic oversharers of the world, take heart. No matter what kind of wild photos, video, or comments you posted on Facebook last night (or last week during Spring Break), Reppler will come to your rescue. Like a morning after pill for your social media presence, Reppler’s service scrubs out evidence of any shenanigans that your boss, potential employer, or college admissions officer could use against you.

The service, which just launched today, is the brain child of Vlad Gorelik who mined his experience in the security and data analysis worlds to come up with Reppler. The former vice president of cloud services at AVG, a major player in the security software market, tells Fast Company that most people are less worried about identity theft and more about what others think of them. “Privacy is a component,” says Gorelik, “But I think [Reppler] comes more broadly out of the fact that we are living our lives online and leaving a social trail.”

Posters Beware

Facebook is often the first stop on that trail for anyone interested in learning more about you. Consider: 75 percent of all job recruiters today use Facebook to evaluate a potential candidate’s online reputation and four out of every five college admissions offices use the social network to recruit students according to Kaplan Test Prep’s 2010 survey of college admissions officers.

Rhonda Wheatley, a job recruiter and career coach in the Silicon Valley, tells Fast Company, “No matter how liberal a company is (doing the hiring), most would still prefer to hire reliable employees who aren’t out doing heavy partying and/or displaying themselves in photos others may consider distasteful.”

Wheatley maintains that companies have their own reputations to protect as well, since potential clients (or VCs) also do their research.

She also points out that no matter how scrupulous you might be about your public profile, others may not have your best interests in mind when posting potentially damaging comments to your wall or tagging you in boozy photos. “If you don’t have time to constantly monitor what’s been posted, it makes sense to have a system such as Reppler do it for you. Skeletons which find a way out of the closet onto your Facebook page can quickly ruin your reputation and your future,” Wheatley cautions.