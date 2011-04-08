Are You Excited About Your Business Execution & Collaboration?

Some things never seem to change. About thirty years ago, James Treybig, the president of Tandem Computers, called a meeting with the engineering leadership team. He opined that when there were about 20 people in engineering, the team regularly performed miracles. 3 years later, he observed that with 300 people in engineering, it seemed like nothing was getting done. He was puzzled by this and wanted to know why. How many executives are feeling the same frustration today?

Too many executives know that business execution, collaboration and productivity aren’t what they could or should be. While there are certainly fewer people employed in most companies today, the employees that remain aren’t accomplishing more. There’s plenty of gridlock, angst, frustration and unhappiness to go around. Executives crave:

• improved business execution

• improved collaboration amongst individuals and teams

• doing more with less (people, resources, time, etc.)

What executives crave really hasn’t changed much. Jimmy had posed a great question with no simple answer. The problem had multiple dimensions:

• There were too many meetings–there was little time to do the actual work

• Decisions were made by consensus–there was a lack of direction about how to negotiate a consensus climate

• Roles and responsibilities weren’t well defined–when everyone is responsible, no one is responsible

• There didn’t appear to be a sense of urgency–did you see our record financial results last quarter? The quarter before that?

• There were a number of sacred cow projects, some with dubious projected returns.

For the vast majority of companies and departments, the challenges we discussed in that meeting 30 years ago prevail today. What needs to be done?

Understand–from your employees perspective–critical areas that likely are undermining your business: