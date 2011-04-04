Infographic of the Day: 15 Facts About America’s Income Inequality

You might not know it, with all the progress we’ve made as a society in the past 100 years (our first black president, for instance), that America is still an incredibly unequal place. The gaps between classes, sexes, and races are–in many ways–actually getting worse, and the gap between the rich and the poor is larger than at any time in the last 75 years.

This graphic illustrates just a few of the quantifiable ways that our society manifests these various inequalities.

Taken from information provided by The Stanford Center for the Study of Poverty and Inequality, the graphic–by Kristy Tillman for Objects in Repeat–explains 15 different facts about American inequality that might tweak your worldview a little. For instance, did you know that the average CEO’s pay is 1,039 times more generous than that of the average worker?