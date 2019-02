[Filming and editing by Adam Barenblat]

When I sat down with Jack Tretton, the President of Sony Computer Entertainment America, it was the third time in as many years that we got together to discuss the state of the gaming industry and the strategies behind PlayStation. Below are the choice cuts of our discussion. You can find some interesting stills from our meeting on Tumblr.

Jack Tretton on 3-D Gaming and Sony’s Strategies:

Jack on the Value of Games and the Gamification Trend: