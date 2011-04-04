Engadget Abandons AOL, Google Hunts Patent Protection, a Beautiful iPhone Rumor Infographic, and More…

With version 3.4, users can check into events, see the location of the event or place on a Google Map, and can also now unfriend people. [Update: 4:39]

Libyan War Effects .ly Domains

Letter.ly, the email newsletter subscription service, has lost its domain name after it was unable to renew its registration. While many, if not nearly all, .ly domains are safe, there are some unexpected risks, and more which may crop up in the ongoing war. [Update 3:00]

‘Angry Birds Rio’ Has 10 Million Downloads

The value of a becoming a cultural meme has an official number for new products: 10 million. Angry Birds jokes seem to everywhere in pop culture, and it’s meant big bucks for the latest ‘Rio’ release of the popular mobile game series. Below is a clip of Tina Fey and Aaron Sorkin in ’30 Rock’ talking Angry Birds strategy. [Update 3:00]