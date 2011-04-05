How Pumping Gas Today Will Impact Humans in 100,000 Years

While much of the world has been bickering over whether climate change is real or not, climate scientists have been going about their research as usual. But what they have been discovering is revolutionary. Not only is human-driven climate change real; it’s even more serious than we thought.

Until now, most views of future temperature trends have been limited to this century, as if 2100 AD marked the outer edge of a world beyond which we dare not probe. The latest research pushes past that arbitrary temporal boundary to ask “what happens next?” According to investigators such as David Archer, an oceanographer and climate modeler at the University of Chicago, the heat-trapping gases that we release now will linger for tens of thousands of years, long enough to interfere with future ice ages. From that perspective, global warming is essentially forever–at least in human terms.

How can this be? Earlier studies have suggested that we’re tracing a trail of carbon footprints just a few centuries long, but more sophisticated models and analyses now clearly show otherwise. The logic behind this is surprisingly simple, amounting to common sense combined with a truly long-term perspective. Carbon dioxide doesn’t just disappear when it leaves our tailpipes and smokestacks–it has to go somewhere. And people like Archer follow the invisible tracks of that carbon to find out where it eventually goes.

“The main destination is the oceans,” he explained over the phone. “Carbon dioxide dissolves in seawater, and that’s where most of it will go within the next several millennia.” Unfortunately, when CO2 dissolves into seawater it forms carbonic acid, thereby threatening everything with acid-soluble hard parts, from clams to crabs to corals. Such ocean acidification is already happening, and it will grow progressively worse the more CO2 we pump into the air.

“The oceans can only absorb so much carbon dioxide, though, so roughly a fifth of our emissions will be marooned in the atmosphere. It will then take many thousands of years for chemical reactions with rocks and sediments to scrub the rest of it away.”

The work of Archer and others show that we have an important choice to make during this century. If we switch to carbon-free fuels quickly, our greenhouse gas emissions will keep the world slightly warmer than today for as long as 100,000 years. As unsettling as that may be, the alternative is even more severe. If we burn all remaining fossil fuels, including our huge coal reserves, the warming will be five to ten times more extreme and last five to ten times longer.