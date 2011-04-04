Videoconferences Are Awkward and Not Super Useful, Right? MIT’s Kinect Hack Can Help

Work coming out of MIT’s Media Lab has taken the imaging powers of a Microsoft Kinect and used them to power software that reveals how we’ll be videoconferencing in the future. It’s all about focus, and useful data.

If you’ve ever taken part in a business-oriented videoconference you’ll know all about the problems of people talking off-camera, the difficulty of trying to work out who, at a packed boardroom table, is talking, the distraction-powers of other non-speakers in the room and even the view through another office’s window. While videoconferences are often useful, because they add in a degree of eye-to-eye communication that can be missed in phone-based conferences, they’re far from ideal. And besides, the equipment is often expensive. Work at MIT’s Media Lab, on the other hand, points to Microsoft’s Kinect as a powerful videoconferencing tool and a way to make video-working more commonplace as telecommuting continues to rise.

The approach taken by MIT’s research team takes the idea of a videconference, which is typically just a window into a remote room, into the 21st century–and beyond: “What can we do if the screen in videconferencing rooms can turn into an interactive display?” they asked, taking the remote working notion into a whole new paradigm.

Instantly you’re probably imagining pop-over graphics in an augmented-reality style that tell you who a particular speaker is, who they work for and how much of the meeting has been dominated by their words–a rich analytic graphic that could definitely help unwieldy conferences with a bit more relevance. And MIT’s folks have tackled exactly that idea, with automatic recognition of who’s talking and floating data clouds. But the work goes far beyond that.