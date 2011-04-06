The Problem With Elevator Pitches

Everyone knows CEOs, vice presidents, angel investors, recruiters and all other power brokers spend a good portion of their day just riding up and down in elevators going from one high-level meeting to the next. Right? And everyone also knows the best chance to connect with the otherwise “unconnectable” is to seize the 60 or so seconds you have with them when you’re inadvertently (or purposefully) stuck in said elevator to “pitch” your wares . Right again? Although the thought behind an elevator pitch is all well and good, the problem lies in the execution.

Neatly packaged, scripted messages almost always sound like

neatly packaged, scripted messages.

Don’t get me wrong–it’s absolutely critical for you to be

able to clearly and concisely articulate your talking points and to have a

purpose for each and every conversation–but it’s also critical that you are

able to deliver your talking points in a way that doesn’t sound like you’re

reading from a teleprompter.

Elevator pitches almost always end up as one way communications.

If you’ve ever been on the receiving end of an elevator

pitch, you know exactly what I mean. In fact, there’s nothing more ineffective

than having someone talk at you uncontrollably for 1-2 minutes–think pull-string dolls that

were popular in the 1960s and 70s. I’ve

had the misfortune of hearing unsolicited pitches from networKINGs, social

media queens, and rainmakers (all self-proclaimed) when all I wanted was to

learn more about their background and to have a conversation–not to listen to a

long-winded diatribe.

Meaningful connections require meaningful exchanges.

To be successful, you have to invite the person you’re

speaking with into an actual two-way conversation–not a one-way pitch. Listen

to his or her thoughts, observe his or her reactions and adjust your messaging

accordingly. Finally, and arguably most important, deliver your talking points

in a way that makes the person you’re speaking with feel like it’s the first

time you’ve ever had the conversation (even if it’s the 257th).