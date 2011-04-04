Facebook Theatre: A Living Hell

Yet it has cut me off my integration–rather than expanded it with my friends. Now I don’t seem to be able to write on friends’ walls and have even lost “friend news” on my wall. Now when I seek to share any inspirations on my Facebook page, I am sent to my “business dashboard” and have no way other than “cutting and pasting” the URL I wish to share. Wow. Nothing like being sent back four years in technology Facebook.

Okay, Facebook has changed the way we operate on a daily basis and I have, along with other professionals, taken advantage of converting my personal profile to a “page” for a company, figuring, “Oh cool, my friends will become my fans!”

A recent post on Mashable had this so well documented, I wanted to pass this along to anyone considering making the same mistake and living through this hell.

Maybe, I’ll be lucky enough to get the same courtesy from Facebook as Christina Warren did. Facebook, are you listening?

Christina wrote it so well, here is the excerpt I am sharing with my Fast Company readers and followers so you don’t make the same hellish mistake (and if Facebook will help me like they did Christina, I’ll tell the world as well).

Here is the great intro that sets the stage:

“Users who want to migrate from a traditional Facebook Profile to a Facebook Page might want to think twice, or even thrice, before making the leap. The new tool is intended to help brands, local business, organizations or public figures create a new Facebook page while still bringing their friends (ie, fans) along with them.

“It’s great that Facebook is offering users this tool, but those interested in the migration should proceed with extreme caution. I unintentionally committed Facebook suicide earlier this afternoon when I participated in the process myself. What I had hoped would be a way for me to create a fan page and then re-establish a new personal account has instead turned into a bit of a technical, and social media-induced nightmare.”

I could only compare this to what it must be like to visit Charlie Sheen’s mind and tracking his logic. But really, why would Facebook mess with their brand (which is only a portal to one’s friends and colleagues)? Christine further elaborated on getting caught in this labyrinthine hell hole.

“I understood that I would lose photos, wall posts and messages. What I didn’t anticipate was the loss of my username (a name I had to fight to get in the great Facebook Username Race of 2009) and that any applications associated with my account (including games) would now have major issues working. “The real trouble, however, came when I attempted to re-create a personal profile page.”

Look Facebook, if you’re going to introduce something to businesses that exist to earn money and not “experience new things”–then it would great to provide a video that explained this migration in simple terms so the implications were totally clear.