What the Google Buzz-FTC Settlement Means for the “Apology Approach” to Innovation

Silicon Valley is renowned for its culture of innovation. There a common, renegade approach is to send products out into the world while they’re still half-baked, in the belief that it’s better to improve them based on real-world use, rather than trying to perfect them behind closed doors.

And the Valley accepts, of course, that this approach means that they’ll sometimes stumble, that some products might blow up in their faces. But it’s willing to live with that, believing that it’s ultimately better–and that they’ll innovate faster–if they ask forgiveness rather than permission.

For the most part, the “Apology Approach to Innovation” works. Even when companies stumble, the consequences have generally been minimal–a few waves of invective from users and the tech press.

But last week’s FTC settlement over Google Buzz could change that.

Google Buzz was launched with the classic Apology Approach: the social network was fairly well–but not completely–thought through. And when users started railing against the fact that it de facto looped in all Gmail users, seemingly without their permission, the company simply apologized and implemented some tweaks.

As we reported, the FTC’s settlement last week clearly said the do-first-fix-later approach wasn’t good enough, not when it comes to users’ personal data. And as a result, for the first-time ever, the FTC took the unusual step, it said in its settlement, of requiring a company to implement a comprehensive privacy program—including 20 years’ worth of privacy audits.