How to Soften the Blow of Bad News for an Employee

One of the toughest parts of being a leader is having to tell your people what they don’t want to hear.

No, you won’t be

getting a promotion at this time.

There aren’t going to

be any bonuses this year.

Your request for a new

hire has been denied.

I know you already

feel overworked, but here are 3 new projects you’ll need to complete this

quarter.

There’s no way to disguise the fact that bad news is bad

news, so you can never hope to entirely remove its sting. But you can learn to deliver bad news is a way that softens the blow, by increasing the chances that it will be

perceived as fair. To do that, you’ll need to tailor your

message to the motivational style of your employee.

Some people tend to see their goals as opportunities for gain or advancement. In other

words, they are focused on all the great things that will happen for them when

they succeed–the benefits and rewards.

Psychologists call this a promotion

focus, and research shows that promotion-minded people are more motivated by

optimism and praise, and more likely to embrace risk and excel at creativity

and innovation.