The New York Times has finally introduced digital subscriptions. It’s well known that an orgy of free news available via the Internet has been killing newspapers. Now the Times is finally catching up with a major cultural shift.

Many

readers who became accustomed to having the national ‘Newspaper of Record’ at

their fingertips are outraged. While it

was free, the Times‘ reporting became a public good that is now being taken

away. Before the Internet we wouldn’t

expect to receive a newspaper for free, but our culture changed. Through the Internet our consumer culture

evolved to expect a vast selection of stuff that is fast and free.

The

Financial Times rightfully calls “Cultural Agility the new competitive edge for

today’s global organizations.” They

define cultural agility as “the ability to understand multiple local contexts

and work within them to obtain consistent business results.” Where the ‘Pink Un’ gets it wrong is that

they’re stuck defining culture as being across boundaries.

Culture

describes the common attitudes, values and behavior of any group. The Internet changed consumer culture without

anyone getting a passport stamped. Consumers

were lured to the Internet through goods and services that were free or lower

cost than from brick and mortar retailers.

As a result consumer expectations changed, possibly forever.

Of

course, slashing prices only worked with the appropriate business model. Companies who have been culturally inagile are

continuing to go down. Two most recent

examples are Blockbuster and Borders.

Blockbuster

was culturally inagile by remaining a customer service follower. It’s online

competitors changed the culture of movie rentals by offering them with no time

limits. Blockbuster instead clung to an

outmoded, even arrogant, overdue penalty that eroded customer loyalty when it

was most needed.

As

online competitors began streaming movies instantaneously, the behemoth lost

the only competitive advantage it had retained through its expensive retail

presence. And with that it lost the

battle to survive.