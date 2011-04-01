Apple Round-Up: 3-D iPhone Photography, Battery Back-Up Chargers, Smart Haptics, and More…

Apple ‘s filed a bumper crop of patents recently, and some of them hint at pretty neat features in future iDevices. Let’s have a look at what may (or may not–Apple patent spotting is always a strange game) pop up in future iPhones and Macs.

Three-dimensional stereographic photos

3-D photography has been around for almost as long as photography itself, but it’s having a big renaissance now with digital cameras and smartphones. And here’s Apple’s take on the task–a dual-camera hardware approach that is a “paradigm shift from the known software-based approaches” that currently have to “guess” at how to interpolate the images from two different camera angles into a three-dimensional representation. Apple will instead apply a hardware-based approach that has a “deterministic calculation for stereo disparity compensation.” Apple’s talking hard-coded super-fast math here.

So a future iPhone might sport dual rear-facing cams; if that’s the case, we’d expect a 3-D glasses-free display on the front.

Battery backed-up power bricks

Apple’s power bricks have always been more elegant than many competitors’ black, ugly, bulky efforts (a strange thing to say about such a utilitarian object, but then this is Apple with a penchant for end-to-end design we’re talking about). A new patent suggests Apple’s been taking a leaf out of HyperMac’s book–the firm used to sell battery extender packs for Macs that used MagSafe connectors to give you more computing time when on the road, but then Apple’s legal team got on the case. Now Apple’s realized that a little emergency battery reserve could be useful, and that a more elegant way to effect the same solution is to put a battery in the power brick because it’s something you carry with you anyway, and such a system wouldn’t need to to lug an extra peripheral in your bag.

And how about trickle top-up charges for that battery from a built-in solar cell? Makes good sense.