CBS Conscripts Twittering Stars for #CBSTweetWeek

The network apparently hopes to turn Twitter buzz into ratings.

By David Zax1 minute Read
CBS Tweet Week

Here’s an idea that we’re surprised has taken so song to implement: Stars have already been experimenting with live-tweeting during events–think James Franco at the Oscars, for instance. But so far as we know, CBS is the first network to organize a concerted “tweet week.” From the 3rd to the 11th, stars of various CBS shows will be tweeting while their show airs. It’s something like a DVD commentary of a show, but on Twitter, and in real-time. (Howard Stern did a version of this and created quite a buzz recently.)

The hashtag in question is #CBSTweetWeek. Ever wonder what goes through Jeff Probst’s head when he watches his solemn, campfire-lit face on a broadcast of “Survivor”? Eager to hear the funny story about how crew members cracked up in hysterics when Donnie Wahlberg dunked a bad guy’s head in a toilet on “Blue Bloods”? Then follow @JeffProbst and @DonnieWahlberg, respectively, and pay attention to their accounts when the shows hit the air next week.

Here, a brief taste of the Twitter stylings of a few other performers:

@SimonHelberg (of “The Big Bang Theory”), 31 March: “So the further east you go in LA, the more guys begin to look like confederate soldiers. By Barstow, they are in full SS uniforms. #hipsters”

@PhilKeogan (of “The Amazing Race”), 31 March: “Riding @ the Velodrome #cycling is like de-fragmenting a hard drive, I feel optimized again after riding 105 inch gear for a few hours:)”

@danieldaekim (of “Hawaii Five-O”), 23 March: “‘Nice guys finish last.’ True or false? Your thoughts please.”

A glimpse of the full tweeps roster:

Mediabistro has the full tweeting schedule, complete with relevant handles and hashtags; the roster also includes presenters at the Academy of Country Music Awards and analysts of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship game, among others.

About the author

David Zax is a contributing writer for Fast Company. His writing has appeared in many publications, including Smithsonian, Slate, Wired, and The Wall Street Journal

