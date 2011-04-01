Forget the Treehuggers: Five Ways to Attract the Less Stereotypical Green Consumer

The New Consumers are here. They’re youthful, wired, educated and mostly female–and they’re just as concerned with practical values like price, quality and convenience as they are with do-gooder values like local, organic and fair trade. These shoppers make up 30% of the U.S. population (that’s 70 million adults), and have the power to make or break brands through their powerful social networks, peer-to-peer influence and unmatched level of brand participation.

As someone who makes a living by creating and advising sustainable brands, you might expect me to be disenchanted by this news, wistful for the days when ecopreneurs could aim for ever-lasting brand success by cultivating stereotypically “dark green” shoppers. But I am emboldened. The Great Recession brings a profound reset moment. Thanks to its lingering economic and psychological effects, all shoppers are now making trade-offs. But more than any other segment, New Consumers hold the keys to scaling sustainability because they aspire to live well but openly recognize practical trade-offs every day, across spending categories. They want brands to stop marketing green and simply be green without compromising.

This is good news: it means pioneering sustainable brands like Seventh Generation, Clif Bar and Eileen Fisher [all clients, full disclosure] now have an incredible opportunity to reach a larger marketplace and help create a real green economy. We believe 21st century brands will be sustainable brands that authentically engage the New Consumer. It’s a hopeful, exciting moment, but there are no shortcuts. Here are five tips for engaging the New Consumer whose shopping basket deserves your brand:

1. Deliver Total Value

Making a product that’s good for our planet is nice, but it’s not enough. And though price is on nearly every shopper’s mind, racing to the bottom of the price heap isn’t the best strategy, either. New Consumers crave total value: products that deliver practical benefits like price and quality but that also negate their buyer’s remorse by providing societal and environmental good as well as “tribal benefits” that help them feel connected to a larger community with shared values. Brands that hit on all three categories–and effectively communicate as much–will be rewarded with the fierce and indispensible loyalty of New Consumers.

Klean Kanteen is a perfect example of total value: the reusable water bottles provide health and money-saving advantages while also reducing environmental impact. And the slick-looking bottles are seen as a badge of honor representing membership in the club of eco-minded shoppers.