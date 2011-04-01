How to Give High School Students Real-Time “Entrepreneurial” Career Experience

Last week, the Wall Street Journal‘s The Juggle blog published a post entitled, The Upside Down Job Market , that talked about how high school students are being shut out of traditional entry level opportunities because seniors are taking the jobs. My initial reaction to the post was, “Well, it looks like high school students will be forced to become much more entrepreneurial about how they find a job.”

Shortly thereafter, as if the universe read my mind, fellow Bucknellian, David Ledgerwood reached out to tell me about a new conference he’s launching with a Bucknell teaching legend, Dr. John Miller. For 30 years, Dr. Miller was the genius behind one of the school’s most popular courses, Management 101. The class gave students real-time experience creating and running a business. Now, through his consulting group, TernionM and the “Managing Ourselves” conference series, Dr. Miller is bringing his unique approach to experiential learning to high-potential high school students. In other words, Dr. Miller wants to teach high school students to be more entrepreneurial in how they think about and perform on the job.

I recently had a chance to talk to Ledgerwood about the “Managing Ourselves” conference series which kicks off this summer July 17-23, in Nashville, TN. Here are some highlights …

Cali Yost: How did the idea for the conference evolve? What makes it unique?

David Ledgerwood: As you know, thousands of students benefited from Dr. John Miller’s experiential teaching methods during his career at Bucknell University. Dr. Miller founded TernionM and began the Managing Ourselves Conference for high potential youth leaders to bring the experiential teaching methods to a younger audience, essentially beginning the teaching and learning cycle years earlier than was possible in a college setting.

Dr. Miller talks about managing ourselves (the concept) as “the primary challenge of our times.” In the messy business of forming and managing an organization, no one performs perfectly every time and from that imperfection springs ripe opportunities to learn. The unique idea of this conference is that developing the ability to reflect on and to learn from our choices in real time enables us to gain insights that lead to better decision making next time.

What skills do you hope the high potential high school students participating in the conference learn and how do you think those skills will pay off down the road?