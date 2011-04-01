Work Smart 3: Enchantment With Guy Kawasaki

In this inaugural edition of Work Smart 3, our series on productivity and streamlining your work life, host Amber Mac talks Enchantment with noted influencer Guy Kawasaki. In his new book the serial entrepreneur shares his strategies for influencing everyone from your cab driver to your boss. But first, Mac shares another enchanting way to make your email life easier: Xobni, which is in-box spelled backwards. The company that puts x-ray vision into your mail has just released one of its slickest products yet. The Gmail version of their software puts a simple sidebar within your account so you can track your relationship history with your contacts. Not only is this handy to remember how you met someone, but as the tool pulls info from a sender’s various social media profiles it’s also an easy way to personalize your in-box with a contact’s photo, Facebook updates, and Twitter activity.
