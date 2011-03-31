Your Brand Has Thousands of Facebook Fans–How Much Is That Worth?

Brand based social media is intrinsically different from the vast majority of consumer generated social media. The viral video of a cat on a trampoline often seeks nothing more than the bragging rights of the number of views that it generates. In contrast, well executed brand-based social media campaigns strive to raise consumers’ awareness and improve brand opinion–while driving trial and conversion.

That difference demands more than simply reporting the reach of the campaign. To truly know the value of your forty thousand Facebook fans, you must start with two questions:

Where did they come from How do they behave

Where Did They Come From?

Not all fans are created equal. In order to understand the value of your fans, you need to understand why they came to you. Facebook is a conduit for conversation unlike any other–it has instant credibility. And it can be consumed at warp speed–at one’s home, place of work, or in the palm of a hand. But the most important question for brands on Facebook is this: why are these consumers taking the time out to engage with your brand? You need to know where they came from–and how to group them accordingly based on that knowledge. In my experience, Facebook fans can be grouped into five key categories:

The first group is the brand enthusiasts. They absolutely love your brand. Whenever your category comes up in conversation, they never fail to mention you. They are constantly on the lookout for new ways to engage with your brand and utilize your product. These fans can become product evangelists–primed to expand their depth of purchasing with your company.

The second group loves everyone. Sure they “like” your brand but they “like” everything from their toothpaste manufacturer to their windshield washer fluid. You have an inroad with them and have the opportunity to differentiate yourself from all of their other “favorites.”

The third group is the average user. You are the brand they tend to go with but they don’t give you much thought and they could be swayed by a persuasive argument. These consumers make up a majority of your sales and figuring out a way to engage them is key.

The fourth group is the sweepstakes fan. If you offer coupons or giveaways to consumers who sign up as fans, you tend to get a large group of consumers that were looking for something free and don’t really care about your brand.