How Brands Talk to Customers So They Listen

I recently had the pleasure of catching up with a blogger I greatly admire, Valerie Maltoni (@conversationage), and she shared some of her invaluable insights into effective social strategy and the art of conversation between brands and consumers.

SM: Valeria, can you explain to us what you do in and around the art of conversation?

VM: I’m a business strategist, so if you think about strategy as motivation, I help businesses and companies think about what are the motivating factors around their business that we can use to structure the processes and systems they currently have to create a framework to design the right kind of conversation.

What I see as the opportunity in social media is to use the tools and technology to allow the transformation of buyers into customers. Most organizations think of customers as all the people who buy from them. But think about transactions. If you have a lot of people buy just once, what you really have is buyers, not customers. To me, commerce begins when you have those buyers come back and buy a second time and third time. And with social you have those customers who not only come back, but bring back their friends. With social media it’s like ‘word of mouth’ on steroids. So you see the multiplying effect of designing a conversation that allows people who are attracted to your business and solution to come back with other people and generate more business.

SM: With all the brands you’ve worked with, what would you say is the number one, most consistent problem that they struggle to overcome? What’s the biggest mistake they make?