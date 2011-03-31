iPad Jacks eBay Sales, Google Stops the Music, Tesla Is the Big Fourth, Send Texts From Within Facebook, and More… [Updated]

The Washington Post, Time inc, and 9 others have sent a cease-and-desist order to Zite, an iPad app that offers a customized news feed based on a user’s general interests in a magazine-like format.

Google Denies Working on a Facial-Recognition App

CNN’s story about the Google Goggle-based facial recognition app is rejected by a company spokesman as “speculative.” Despite interviewing an engineering director of image recognition, Hartmut Neven, about the project, Google said “we are in fact not working on developing an app with these capabilities.” [Updated: 1:45pm]

iPad 2 Sales Soar on Ebay [infographic]



iPad 2 auction sales nearly double sales domestically compared to the first version, as the iPad 2 is still notoriously difficult to buy retail. The cheapest model (wifi 16GB) is the most popular (30%), while the most expensive (3G 64GB) is a close second (23%). [Updated: 12:54]