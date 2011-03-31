Can You Hear Me Now? 5 Ways to Cut Through the Noise

Listening to a business radio show the other day, I heard the guest make the statement “we are all inundated with approximately 30,000 different marketing, branding and advertising messages a day.” 30,000. A. Day.

So, what are you going to do? Give up? Talk louder and add to the noise? Or get smart about how you go about being heard? How do you get your message heard above all the other messages these days?

Here are 5 simple yet effective ways to stand out and away from the noise:

Pick up the phone and actually call someone, even if it is just to leave a voicemail. Many people forego the phone these days in favor of a quick email or text. Sometimes it is nice to hear a real voice.

Email an article or a news story that made you think of this person and tell them it made you think of them. We all like to know someone is thinking of us.

Make an introduction via email such as referring a client to someone you work with or hope to work with.

Send a handwritten note, whether it’s a thank you note, a “it was great to see you” note or a “I hope you are well, just checking in” note. A handwritten note always stands out in the sea of junk mail, bills and credit card offers we all receive. You’ll find this is a recurring suggestion in most things I write and every speech I give. So simple, yet only a few take the time to this…which is why only a few reach the top.

Follow through within 48 hours after meeting someone with one of the above or any promised information. Most people don't do this and you will stand WAY out in the herd for doing so.

Here’s the challenge: try to do each of these suggestions each and every day–each one, just once, every day–and watch your network grow. Add these five things to 5 Things to Do Every Day for Success and really watch it grow!

Dayna Steele is a serial entrepreneur and author who travels the country creating rock stars with her “Rock Star Principles of Success.” Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele. You can listen to the podcast version of her Fast Company Leader blogs on iTunes.