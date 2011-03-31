iFive: Microsoft: Google Cheats, Amazon’s Cloud Music Deals, Fox vs. Time Warner’s App, Zite’s C&D, Apple Pays More in Japan

1. Today in Europe Microsoft will file an antitrust complaint against Google with the authorities. The reason: “By the European Commission’s own reckoning, Google has about 95% of the search market in Europe. This contrasts with the United States, where Microsoft serves about a quarter of American’s search needs.” Blandly side-stepping the fact the E.U. has repeatedly punished MS for antitrust behavior to the tune of billions of dollars, MS is now concerned Google may be using nefarious means to outsmart it in Europe.

2. Despite the fact that Sony Music has rattled its saber about Amazon’s cloud locker music service, it’s emerged that the bookseller giant may actually be “aggressively” chasing the world’s top music labels to agree to deals so it can launch the system globally with less opposition from the music industry. At issue is whether Amazon needs licenses to distribute music in the style it’s promising–using client’s own MP3 files from cloud storage.

3. In yet another content rights issue, Fox has issued a written request to Time Warner Cable to stop re-broadcasting its TV content over TWC’s new iPad streaming content app. The problem is that TWC’s current business contract with Fox doesn’t seem to allow content to be displayed on devices other than a home TV, though TWC contends there’s no conflict as the app only works over Wi-Fi, which largely confines it to acting as a second TV in client’s homes. Fox is probably chasing more money, under a renegotiated deal.

4. Meanwhile novel iPad news magazine Zite has received a cease-and-desist letter from a large number of media companies including Getty images, Dow Jones & Co., National Geographic and Time. The “personalized magazine” app is guilty of appropriating their content without the correct licensing agreement without directing readers back to the source websites, according to the complaint.

5. One of the odder memes in the tech world in the wake of the Japanese earthquake tragedy was about Apple’s potential hardware supply issues. Now it’s emerged that Apple may be acting sensibly about the problem, and is merely absorbing the extra costs associated with securing components from Eastern suppliers whose production systems have been ravaged. This will keep the supply of iPads flowing, Apple’s suppliers in business in difficult times, and could help it secure more marketshare.

