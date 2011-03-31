This App Could Save Your Life

Despite being among the brightest minds in the world and undergoing years of sleepless education, doctors can fail to remember vital information in an emergency–especially under pressure. New evidence suggests that a handy step-by-step iPhone app, iResus, can “substantially” improve doctors’ performance in a simulated emergency scenario, compared to control group without access to the app. The app comes with separate instructions for non-professionals as well.

Produced by the U.K. Resuscitation Council, the app provides detailed guidelines and dosage suggestions on a range of adult and pediatric conditions, from choking to newborn life support. Where necessary, pictures are embedded to demonstrate proper movement.

To assess the app’s effectiveness, 16 of 31 doctors were randomly assigned to perform an established medical simulation with the aid of iResus. “iResus improved junior doctors’ CASTest scores during a standardised simulated cardiac arrest scenario when compared with those applying purely their own knowledge and experience,” says the study, published in the journal, Anaesthesia. While its unclear how simulation performance would perform in the real world, as the graph shows below, none in the iResus treatment group performed in the lowest category.