Leadership Hall of Fame: Clayton Christensen, Author of “The Innovators Dilemma”

What was the impetus for you to write The Innovator’s Dilemma?

While building the company that I founded with several MIT professors, I just noticed all around me that companies that were led by people a lot smarter than me were being blown out of the water by entrants. I could not blame stupidity. There had to be a better explanation. So I left the company to become a doctoral student, so I could study it.

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world?

In many ways I was lucky. It was published in 1997, just as the Internet was getting traction. It helped people frame what the Internet could do. Had the book come out a few years early or later, it probably would have been ignored.

Are there new obstacles to innovation that have emerged since the book’s release?

No. The obstacles have always been there. But we sure know a lot more about those obstacles now, than we knew 15 years ago–things like jobs-to-be-done, integration and modularity, the misapplication of financial metrics, and so on.

In the book you talk about several disruptive technologies that have become viable products–Flash memory, electric cars, etc. What new technologies to you feel will be disruptors this decade?