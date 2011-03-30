Beginning in 1999, UPS undertook the largest capital project in the company’s history with the $1 billion expansion of Worldport – the UPS sort facility at Louisville International Airport. The expansion more than doubled the size of the air hub from about 2 million square feet to 4 million square feet – but it wasn’t enough! By 2006, UPS needed expand again. The second expansion was completed in April 2010, with the mammoth facility now measuring 5.2 million square feet, with a perimeter of 7.2 miles. Read on for more on how Worldport has grown into the largest fully automated package handling facility in the world.