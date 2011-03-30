Disruptive Opportunities Within 911 Calls

Dial 911 from your home phone and the police will know your precise address. But dial it from your mobile phone and they have very little idea where you are. Since mobile phone penetration in the U.S. is greater than 75%, and is greater than 100% in Western Europe, Japan, and Hong Kong, this is a problem.

Luckily there are smart people already addressing the issue. Rave Mobile Safety, for example, started off helping universities broadcast messages to their students. If classes are canceled tomorrow because of a snowstorm, then a university can send out an email and text message immediately to all students’ mobile phones, regardless of what carrier or type of handset that student uses.

But Rave Mobile soon learned that innovators do not always win. If you enter a new market space and make it too easy for competitors to copy you, they will. Rave Mobile soon found copycat competitors encroaching on their turf.

So the company stepped back and asked itself, “What assets could we leverage to pursue a truly disruptive opportunity?” They recognized they had two unique assets. First, they had developed relationships with all mobile phone service providers. This is important because if you are sending out an emergency message you don’t want only Blackberry users or only people with iPhones to be able to get the news.

Secondly, Rave Mobile had close relationships with university police departments. As the company began exploring their growth opportunities they learned that most of these university police departments also operated the local 911 phone service. These two insights revealed a “natural sideways step into an area in which we could bring a lot of value,” explained Tom Axbey, Rave Mobile Safety’s CEO.

Rave Mobile is coordinating assets and modernizing the 911 phone system. “The 911 infrastructure was really built on landline infrastructure. It relies on people calling from landline phones for us to be able to tell where they are calling from. But 60 to 70% of calls today come from mobile devices,” Tom explains.

Government sectors, and particularly 911 centers, which are understandably sensitive to tinkering, have been slow to adopt many of the innovations embraced on the private side. Rave Mobile is helping them catch up.