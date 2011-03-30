Check This Out: Google’s Very Own “Like” Button

You click on stuff that your friends like. It’s a simple enough fact, but it’s tremendously important. It’s the insight behind the Facebook “like” button, wherein you can share with your social network what links interest you. And it’s the insight behind a new feature launched by Google today, something it’s calling +1.

In a blog post today, Google explained how it was building on its recent decision to include information in your searches about whether your friends liked a given link (shared it on Twitter, for example). With +1, which Google’s Rob Spiro calls “the digital shorthand for ‘this is pretty cool,'” anyone with a Google account can now opt in to publicly endorsing websites they like.

Google introduced the new feature with a video. The web is a big place, it explains, and we could all use some friendly pointers to help us navigate it.

+1, of course, continues a longstanding tradition of the social web: the desecration of the English language. Now, on top of “friending” people and @mentioning them, we will now “plus one” things, as in, “Hey, did you see that great article on Fast Company?” “Oh yeah, I plus one’d that yesterday.”