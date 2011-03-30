RIP Blockbuster, Tesla Sues BBC, Google Answer Bot, and more…

Users may never have to leave a website again to take actions, such as retweet, respond, and follow, to specific content or names on a website via a pop-up. [Updated: 5:04]

Keylogger software found on Samsung laptops

The company is investigating the issue after a Samsung supervisor reportedly admitted to the researchers who uncovered the monitoring software that it was installed to find out how the computer “is being used.” [Updated: 5:04]

Kansas wins Google’s super-fast broadband pilot

Kansas City was selected from nearly 1,100 applications to receive universal access at “competitive prices” to a one-gigabyte backbone [Updated: 1:07pm]