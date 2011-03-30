Power-Making Party People: Dance Floor Generates Electricity

Those pop and lock lessons you took a few years ago might not have improved your dating situation, but they can, it turns out, save the planet.

Earlier this month, nearly 1,400 party people at San Francisco’s Temple Nightclub bumped and ground their eco-booties on a sustainable dance floor, generating 480 watts of continuous power over 10 hours, reports Treehugger.

Once a dancer steps on the special floor, the surface compresses 10 millimeters, activating an internal generator, according to the Thin Green Line, the San Francisco Chronicle’s environmental-blog.

“We want to change the world while we have a party,” said Michel Smit, General Manager of Sustainable Dance Club, a Dutch organization that provided Temple Nightclub with the energy-capturing floor panels.

The weekend extravaganza was the culmination of years of collaboration between the two eco-friendly party groups.