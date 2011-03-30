How GE Is Changing Business Through Shared Value

Using business skills and resources to help solve social problems isn’t always philanthropically motivated. Much has been written about doing well by doing good, but companies large and small are increasingly awakening to the idea of creating shared value for society while they create economic value for themselves.

Companies that create shared value adopt operating practices and pursue policies that enhance the competitiveness of the company while simultaneously advancing the economic and social conditions in the communities in which it operates. Shared value creation is different from corporate philanthropy and social responsibility programs, which are often tangential to a company’s core operations. A shared value approach, instead, entails reconceiving a company’s product and markets, reinventing its value chain, and strengthening the productivity of the communities in which it operates.

For example, when senior GE executives directly engaged with the health problems of the world’s poor through GE’s new approach to philanthropy, they saw the tremendous range of

opportunities for their business. The company couldn’t sell the same products it sold in developed markets, but it could design new products that would meet the needs of the developing world.

Innovations based on GE’s core technologies, like an inexpensive ultrasound scanner that transmits its pictures over the Internet without a computer, are already changing the lives of women in

rural villages across the developing world.

In fact GE executives realized that the challenges of global health represented one of their company’s greatest opportunities for growth in the coming years. The company is investing $6 billion

to develop new, inexpensive products and treatments that meet the health needs of low-income populations around the world, with a goal of reaching 100 million new patients every year. It is

also partnering with Grameen Bank, the microfinance institution founded by Muhammad Yunus that was mentioned earlier, to create a sustainable rural health model that can reduce maternal

and infant mortality by over 20 percent–not as charity but to make money by finding the profits hidden under social issues. In short, GE has found a way to create shared value through products

and services that advance its business by meeting social needs.

Other examples abound. Hindustan Unilever employs more than 300,000 women in deeply rural villages throughout India to sell soap and other hygiene products where normal distribution

channels cannot reach. Unilever makes money from this, to be sure, but washing hands with soap is the single greatest factor in reducing the spread of diarrheal disease, one of the leading causes of death among children in developing regions. ICICI, a major Asian bank, has created a crop insurance product that is

affordable by smallholder farmers earning as little as a dollar a day. It is a profitable division for the bank, but it also enables farmers to survive a drought or flood that might otherwise leave their families starving.

There’s no doubt that the primary goal of these companies is making money, but an ever-growing set of social entrepreneurs are choosing for-profit business models as the best way to make

a social impact. Not all social problems can be solved in ways that turn a profit, but for those that can, the classic nonprofit dilemmas of growth and sustainability melt away. Access to commercial

sources of capital enable these social enterprises to grow far more rapidly than most nonprofits, and the steady stream of earned income enables them to survive without charitable or government

support. Catalytic philanthropists therefore sometimes find themselves funding start-up companies instead of making charitable grants.

Collecting garbage is a government concern in most countries, but in the slums of Bangladesh, the government leaves most garbage to rot on the streets, creating serious health hazards

through the spread of disease and generating greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.