Do You Know What Makes People Click? Come Work for Fast Company

This is a full-time job in our downtown New York City office. You’d work closely with designers, editors and engineers to build special edit packages, redesign pages, and launch new sites in the Fast Co. network. You must have a strong grasp of XHTML, CSS, PHP and JavaScript. Experience working with Drupal is a plus, but not a requirement. Ideal candidate has worked in an agile environment, and is a creative collaborator.

To apply for the job send a short note about yourself, along with your resume and salary requirements, to noah(at)fastcompany(dot)com with the subject line UX. Better yet, include a link to your resume in the form of an interactive infographic built using JQuery or another framework of your choice.