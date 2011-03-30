Are Apple’s Competitors Trolling the iPad?

With oddly simultaneous timing, a number of Apple’s competitors have made bold statements alleging the iPad is poor in certain ways, not suited for particular uses, or even doomed to fail. You could be forgiven for thinking they’re running interference because of fear. We marshall the evidence here.

Dell

Speaking to CIO Australia Dell’s global marketing head (for large companies and public organizations) Andy Lark revealed his thoughts about the iPad. He “couldn’t be happier” Apple’s forged a whole new market, and has “done a really nice job” with a “great product.” But Lark thinks Apple has a huge challenge ahead and “Android is outpacing them” because ultimately “open, capable and affordable will win, not closed, high price and proprietary.”

Then Lark highlighted what he thinks is Apple’s pricing and enterprise problem. “Apple is great if you’ve got a lot of money and live on an island. It’s not so great if you have to exist in a diverse, open, connected enterprise; simple things become quite complex” he suggests, implying that iPads won’t work in a business environment. Then comes the cost: “An iPad with a keyboard, a mouse and a case” will reach “$1,500 to $1,600; that’s double of what you’re paying,” meaning it’s too expensive for a business.

But that’s just wrong. Why would you need a mouse with an iPad–hasn’t Lark ever used one to realize its entire OS is touch-based? Gadget owners will also point out that no matter what device you buy, be it a Dell or an Apple, you’ll need a case. Plus, the iPad case is just $40 and the plug-in keyboard unit is just $70–add in a $500 Wi-Fi iPad and you get to $610 or around $1,000 less than Lark suggests.

HP

Speaking in an interview on Monday, HP’s SVP of the Americas Solution Partners Organization Stephen DeWitt dissed Apple’s enterprise business future: Its “relationship with partners is transactional, completely. Apple doesn’t have an inclusive philosophy of partner capabilities and that’s just absurd.” DeWitt thinks HP’s upcoming webOS efforts will “bring new partners to us because we are getting into the application space, which involves muscles that we haven’t exercised in some time”–implying the firm will be delivering an enterprise support ecosystem that’ll appeal to business more than Apple’s efforts do.