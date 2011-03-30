Is There a Gaming App as Addictive as Angry Birds?

We all got “Angry Birds fever” when the app was first launched, spending any available moment to complete another level and beat the evil pigs. However, by now I’m sure most of us have completed the game and are in search for another highly addictive gaming app to obsess over and victoriously complete.

Well look no further because the Lady Geeks have a solution for you…

This week the Lady Geeks and

their lovely assistant Keith Chegwin (yes, THAT Keith Chegwin)

investigate the nightmarish world of Papa Sangre, the game you play

through your ears (if that makes any sense), watch a grown woman

challenge a pineapple in FruitNinja, which is this week’s app of the week, and thrill at our amazing re-creation of Ovi’s Doodle Jump.

