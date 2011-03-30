Some Coaches Look the Other Way When It Comes to Character

Few things can top the exuberance of the annual NCAA basketball tournament. Sixty-eight teams enter and three weeks later a champion emerges. To the delight of many Butler, a small university in Indiana, will face another less famous basketball school, Virginia Commonwealth, in a Final Four matchup. What is not to cheer about?

Unfortunately the other side of the bracket features two

schools helmed by coaches who know what it means to cross the line, as in

breaking the rules. University of Connecticut’s head coach, Jim Calhoun, has

won two national titles but more recently has been reprimanded for recruiting infractions. He will serve a three-game suspension next season for those transgressions.

UConn faces a legendary basketball powerhouse, the

University of Kentucky. Its current head coach John Calipari may not have

written the book on cheating in college basketball but he has certainly added a

footnote–the only coach to have two Final Four appearances at two different

schools (Massachusetts and Memphis) vacated due to NCAA infractions. Calipari himself was not found guilty of wrongdoing, but it strains credulity to think he did

not know, or chose not to know, of the rule breaking that occurred under his

watch.

Fans of such schools may say, “Every college cheats.” And

they may be right to a degree. Earlier this month Ohio State gave its head

coach Jim Tressel a slap on the wrist after he lied to

the NCAA about infractions his football players had committed.

Cheating is cheating, and when schools go along with it,

they betray the trust that students put in them as institutions of higher

learning. By condoning, or in the case of Kentucky, hiring a coach with a

questionable past, says it’s all right to cut corners. Wink, wink, nod, nod.

A good friend of mine is fond of saying, “There are no

virgins in big time college athletics.” He is not referring to sexual mores, but

to recruiting and retention practices that schools perpetrate in order to keep

athletes eligible to compete. Why? Because such athletes bring in millions to

the school in revenue. It’s about the money, pure and simple.

Every once in awhile a hue and cry is raised about

corruption in collegiate athletics, but after the shouting dies down little is

down. Sanctions may be imposed, but cheating continues at other schools.