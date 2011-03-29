BP Manslaughter Charges, Twitter’s Influencers, The Guardian’s U.S. Expansion, and More…

Gmail rolls out behavioral advertising: using similar algorithms for its priority inbox, new ads will depend on the messages you’re been receiving and include local deals. “Soon, some of you will start seeing fewer ads, overall,” says a new promotional video. [Update: 4:37]
Windows Mobile OS to take 2nd place with 20% market share by 2015, according to a new report by IDC (Android will be number 1 with 45%). [Update: 4:37]
Oil could be gone in 50 years, even assuming constant demand, according to the HSBC bank’s senior global economist economist, Karen Ward. Gas is a difficult alternative because of transportation issues, but coal will be around for around for another 176 years. [Update: 4:37]
Two flying robots play ping pong in this viral video [Update: 4:37]
Gadhafi’s son returns from US internship to command violent suppression. Khamis Gadhafi was on a State Department-sanctioned marathon tour of US technology firms to learn how to modernize the country’s infrastructure. [Updated: 1:24]
ATT admits to throttling 4G phones, says a fix is coming for the HTC Inspire [Updated: 12:06]
Cloning ban fails in Europe: intractable differences on how to stop the procedure prevent legislation in the EU [Updated: 12:06]
Vimeo’s launches new app: uploading capability, sophisticated movie editing, and easy sharing [Updated: 12:06]
TSA Body Scanners have ‘trivial’ radiation levels: New study says that roughly 4000 exposures would equal a single mammogram. [Updated: 12:06]
Do Not Track legislation gets congressional support: Sen John Kerry introduced draft legislation for the FTC to develop and enforce privacy rules. [Updated: 12:06]
Gmail service experiencing outages for some users, according to Google’s own public alert service [Updated: 11:04]
Justice for BP execs (maybe): the DOJ is considering manslaughter charges for BP, including Tony Hayward. This ain’t no slap on the wrist.
Twitter’s popular table: A tiny fraction of twitter users, 0.02%, claim half of all the attention on the microblogging site.
The British are coming! The Guardian is expanding coverage in the U.S. “the United States is going to be a more important part of what we do in the future,” says Editor-in-Chief Alan Rusbridger
Canada’s polite data caps hit Netflix: A Canadian ISP has had enough of the gigs of data streamed from high-resolution Netflix movies. But, they do so in such a polite way: user settings are defaulted to limited streaming and can be switched back at will.
Loud and proud: a new magazine for gay solidiers isn’t waiting for the DADT repeal; it will be on shelves next month.
