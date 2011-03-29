Stem Cells From Placentas Show Potential in Treating Heart Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and More

An Israeli biotechnology firm is harvesting stem cells from human placentas that appear to successfully treat multiple sclerosis, diabetes, alcoholism, and even sports-related injuries. Pluristem Therapeutics processes stem cells obtained from donors’ placentas into a variety of ready-to-use medications, which is more than just cool science–it’s also an indication of where biotech will be headed over the next decade.

Pluristem CEO Zami Aberman told Fast Company that the stem cells obtained from “one placenta can help treat 10,000 people.” The company’s latest project is a preclinical trial at New York University to test whether placenta-derived stem cells can be used to treat diabetic foot ulcers. Diabetic foot ulcers occur in more than 10% of all patients with the disease and frequently lead to amputation. Doctors at NYU are hoping that the stem cells can help successfully grow new blood vessels from pre-existing blood vessels in patients’ feet and to help aid in tissue regeneration.

The core of Pluristem’s arsenal of stem cells consists of a proprietary line marketed under the name of PLacental eXpanded (PLX). The PLX cells are developed from adherent stromal cells harvested from human placentas following birth that are then placed in a bioreactor for several weeks. The bioreactor expands the cells, which are later separated from the culture used in the bioreactor.

According to Aberman, potential donors sign a consent form allowing for their placentas to be used for stem cell extraction. The cells are then extracted using a proprietary method in the bioreactor shortly after.

Pluristem currently markets PLX cells for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, peripheral artery disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and for stroke recovery. The company’s reports indicated that stem cell treatment helped improve post-stroke physical coordination: