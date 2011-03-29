Is Apple Obsession Hurting Nokia’s Future?

Dissatisfied that in a provisional ruling a U.S. judge has sided with Apple in a patent case, Nokia has just filed a whole new complaint against Steve Jobs and company. In total, it’s now saying Apple abuses 46 Nokia patents. Could this relentless pursuit actually be bad for Nokia?

Nokia’s new press release starts with a complaint: “Nokia does not agree with the ITC’s initial determination that there was no violation” of its patent rights, and “is waiting to see the full details of the ruling before deciding on the next steps in that case”–a reference to Friday’s legal decision that upheld Apple’s side of the complaint in just a handful of the patent cases Nokia has brought.

“Our latest ITC filing means we now have 46 Nokia patents in suit against Apple, many filed more than 10 years before Apple made its first iPhone,” says Paul Melin, VP of Intellectual Property at Nokia, the release. Then the firm’s press release gets bullish: “Nokia is a leading innovator in technologies needed to build great mobile products and Apple must stop building its products using Nokia’s proprietary innovation.”

Let’s look at these claims, including this last one. To do so, we need to work out exactly what technology Nokia’s saying Apple has “stolen.”

The latest filing mentions “areas of multi-tasking operating systems, data synchronization, positioning, call quality and the use of Bluetooth accessories.” In May 2010, a previous complaint was related to “technologies for enhanced speech and data transmission, using positioning data in applications and innovations in antenna configurations that improve performance and save space, allowing smaller and more compact devices.”

In December 2009, Nokia complained Apple was violating seven patents that cover “key features … in the area of user interface, as well as camera, antenna and power management technologies.” In October 2009, a separate complaint alleges Apple’s products (nearly all of them) violate Nokia patents for “technologies fundamental to making devices which are compatible with one or more of the GSM, UMTS (3G WCDMA) and wireless LAN standards” including “wireless data, speech coding, security and encryption.”